Real Sociedad routs Deportivo 5-0 in Spanish league
MADRID — Asier Illarramendi scored two second-half goals as Real Sociedad routed Deportivo La Coruna 5-0 to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league on Friday.
Willian Jose, Aritz Elustondo and Sergio Canales also scored for Sociedad at Anoeta Stadium.
The hosts hadn't won since a 3-1 result against Sevilla last year.
The winless streak for relegation-wary Deportivo increased to seven matches. Deportivo is 18th in the 20-team standings.
Sociedad moved to 14th place. Its next league game is at defending champion Real Madrid.
