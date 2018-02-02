Thursday's Games
NHL
Colorado 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)
Vancouver 4 Chicago 2
Toronto 4 N.Y. Rangers 0
Ottawa 2 Anaheim 1 (OT)
Carolina 2 Montreal 0
Vegas 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Boston 3 St. Louis 1
Florida 4 Buffalo 2
New Jersey 4 Philadelphia 3
Nashville 5 Los Angeles 0
Tampa Bay 7 Calgary 4
Dallas 4 Arizona 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)
---
NBA
Washington 122 Toronto 119
Detroit 104 Memphis 102
Houston 102 San Antonio 91
Minnesota 108 Milwaukee 89
Denver 127 Oklahoma City 124
---
