US forward Rubio Rubin signs with Mexico's Tijuana
U.S. forward Rubio Rubin has signed with the Mexican club Tijuana.
The 21-year-old from Beaverton, Oregon, was with Utrecht in the Netherlands from 2014-17 and split last year between Denmark's Silkeborg and Norway's Stabaek.
He scored twice for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup and made his national team debut in November 2014 against Colombia. He has five international appearances.
Tijuana announced his agreement Thursday.
