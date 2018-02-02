Virgin Islands loses appeal at CAS to get Olympic entry

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — The U.S. Virgin Islands won't compete at the Pyeongchang Olympics despite having one athlete meet the qualifying standard.

The Court of arbitration for Sport says its judging panel dismissed an appeal by the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee to get a quota place in women's skeleton for Katie Tannenbaum.

The court says no place was available and "the International Olympic Committee was not in position to grant her a qualification."

The Virgin Islands did not earn a quota place in the 20-women lineup allocated by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

Tannenbaum had a best placing of 24th in World Cups this season, two weeks ago at Koenigssee, Germany.