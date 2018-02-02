Wang overpowers Bouchard to reach Taiwan Open semifinals

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Yafan Wang defeated Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Taiwan Open on Friday.

Wang took advantage of six double-faults by the 2014 Wimbledon finalist and will next face fourth-seeded Timea Babos, who beat Magda Linette 6-1, 6-3.

Sabine Lisicki, in her first tournament since returning from off-season knee surgery, rallied from a set down to beat Monica Niculescu 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.