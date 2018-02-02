Wang overpowers Bouchard to reach Taiwan Open semifinals
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Yafan Wang defeated Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Taiwan Open on Friday.
Wang took advantage of six double-faults by the 2014 Wimbledon finalist and will next face fourth-seeded Timea Babos, who beat Magda Linette 6-1, 6-3.
Sabine Lisicki, in her first tournament since returning from
Lisicki will next meet Kateryna Kozlova, who defeated fifth-seeded Yulia Putintseva in the day's first quarterfinal, 7-5, 6-3.
