Babos advances to Taiwan Open finals with win over Wang

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Fourth-seeded Timea Babos beat Wang Yafan 6-3, 6-4 Saturday to advance to the final of the Taiwan Open.

Babos claimed her first win in three matches against Wang and will face Kateryna Kozlova in Sunday's final.

Kozlova eliminated Sabine Lisicki, earning a 7-5, 6-4 victory to reach her first WTA singles final.

Babos took both sets behind 24 winners, including seven aces. The Hungarian also won far more points on her second serve than Wang — 54 to 38 per cent .