Ben Holmstrom scores twice as Sound Tigers down AHL Senators 4-1
A
A
Share via Email
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Ben Holmstrom scored twice as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers downed the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Connor Jones also scored for the Sound Tigers (23-17-6), who got a 24-save outing from Christopher Gibson.
Filip Chlapik scored the lone goal for the Senators (19-25-4). Danny Taylor stopped 24-of-27 shots in defeat.
Bridgeport went 0 for 5 on the power play while Belleville scored once on two chances with the man advantage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams
-
Pedestrian, 89, dead after being hit by pickup truck in Nova Scotia: police
-
Got (burning) questions about the new PC Optimum points? We've got answers
-
8 Turkish troops die in Syria operation; Russian pilot slain