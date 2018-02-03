Bournemouth inflicts 1st loss for Stoke manager Paul Lambert

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Substitutes Josh King and Lys Mousset struck second-half goals as in-form Bournemouth came from behind to beat Stoke 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Struggling Stoke looked on course to make it seven points from nine under new manager Paul Lambert when Xherdan Shaqiri headed the visitors into a deserved early lead at Vitality Stadium.

But Bournemouth battled back to score twice in the second half to extend the club's record unbeaten run to seven games and send Stoke back into the relegation zone.

King, who had earlier been booked for a dive while under pressure from Kurt Zouma, levelled the contest following a defensive mix-up with 20 minutes to go. Zouma collided with teammate Joe Allen just inside Stoke's 18-yard box and the ball broke kindly for King to stroke home his first goal since November.

Bournemouth's first away win of the league came at Stoke in October, and the south-coast completed a double over Stoke by claiming the winner in the 79th.

Winger Ibe swung over a free kick from the right and Mousset climbed unmarked to nod home his first Premier League goal.

