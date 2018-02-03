Sports

Canadiens Drouin leaves game after being hit in upper body by Alzner shot

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left the game early in the second period Saturday afternoon after being hit by a slapshot from teammate Karl Alzner.

Drouin, who was hit in the upper body, was reportedly taken to hospital for X-rays.

He appeared to be in considerable pain when he left the ice. 

The 22-year-old has seven goals and 19 assists in 47 games this season.

The Canadiens tweeted that Drouin would not return to the game with an upper-body injury.

 

