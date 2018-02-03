Capitals' Oshie fined $5,000 for cross-check to Letang
NEW YORK — Washington forward T.J. Oshie has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Pittsburgh
The NHL announced the fine Saturday.
The scuffle along the boards occurred at 19:40 of the second period in the Penguins' 7-4 win Friday night. Oshie was assessed a minor penalty.
