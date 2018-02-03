Sports

Capitals' Oshie fined $5,000 for cross-check to Letang

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin celebrates his second goal of the third period, next to Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) during an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. The Penguins won 7-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin celebrates his second goal of the third period, next to Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) during an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. The Penguins won 7-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK — Washington forward T.J. Oshie has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Pittsburgh defenceman Kris Letang in the neck.

The NHL announced the fine Saturday.

The scuffle along the boards occurred at 19:40 of the second period in the Penguins' 7-4 win Friday night. Oshie was assessed a minor penalty.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NHL, sports

Most Popular