Curtis Dickson scores four goals to lead Roughnecks past Rock 16-8

TORONTO — Curtis Dickson scored four goals and two assists as the Calgary Roughnecks used a big fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Rock 16-8 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Riley Lowen and Dane Dobbie had hat tricks for Calgary (2-5), which scored nine unanswered goals to finish the game. Wesley Berg and Holden Cattoni both struck twice with Tyson Bell and Garrett McIntosh also chipping in.

Rob Hellyer scored a hat trick for the Rock (4-3) with Latrell Harris, Tom Schreiber, Challen Rogers, Adam Jones and Brett Hickey rounding out the attack.

Christian Del Bianco made 47 saves for the win in net as Nick Rose kicked out 35-of-49 shots in defeat.