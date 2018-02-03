Curtis Knight scores winner in fourth quarter as Rush get past Stealth
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — Curtis Knight tied the game in the third quarter before winning it in the fourth as the Saskatchewan Rush beat the Vancouver Stealth 11-9 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League play.
Robert Church, Ryan Keenan, Mark Matthews and Ben McIntosh all struck twice for the Rush (7-1). Mike Messenger also chipped in and Tyler Carlson stopped 39 shots.
Logan Schuss led Vancouver (1-7) with four goals and Joel McCready added a pair. Rhys Duch, Brandon Goodwin and Tony Malcom had the others.
Eric Penney kicked out 39-of-50 shots in defeat.
Saskatchewan converted on all three of its power play chances while the Stealth were 2 for 4.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Investment pros staying calm after rate fears clobber stocks
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams
-
Pedestrian, 89, dead after being hit by pickup truck in Nova Scotia: police
-
Halifax-area funeral home shutdown for 7 days over unlicensed activity