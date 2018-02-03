Davis Cup: Spain wins doubles to lead Britain 2-1
MARBELLA, Spain — Spain led Britain 2-1 in the Davis Cup World Group after Pablo Carreno-Busta and Feliciano Lopez beat Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in doubles on Saturday.
The Spanish pair forced 35 errors to win the match in just under 2 1/2 hours on the outdoor clay at Club de Tenis Puente Romano.
The teams, missing respective stars Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, split Friday's singles.
