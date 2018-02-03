Davis Cup World Group: Germany beats Australia 3-1
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRISBANE, Australia — Alexander Zverev has beaten Australia's Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first reverse singles Sunday to advance Germany to the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals.
Germany went into Sunday's play leading 2-1 after a doubles win Saturday. A fifth best-of-three singles match was to be played later Sunday.
The fifth-ranked Zverev says: "It's an amazing feeling, hopefully this is just the beginning for us."
No. 14-ranked Kyrgios looked frustrated from the start of the match on hard courts at Pat Rafter Arena, and required a second-set medical timeout to receive treatment on his right arm.
On Saturday, Tim Puetz and late call-up Jan-Lennard Struff gave Germany the 2-1 lead, beating Matt Ebden and John Peers 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
On Friday, Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead with a 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Alex de Minaur before Kyrgios
Germany will play either Britain or Spain in the quarterfinals from April 6-8.
Australia will contest September's World Group playoffs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams
-
Investment pros staying calm after rate fears clobber stocks
-
8 Turkish troops die in Syria operation; Russian pilot slain
-
Pedestrian, 89, dead after being hit by pickup truck in Nova Scotia: police