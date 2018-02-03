Sports

Friday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 7 Washington 4

Detroit 4 Carolina 1

San Jose 3 Columbus 1

Minnesota 5 Vegas 2

AHL

Toronto 4 Rochester 2

Belleville 3 Binghamton 2 (SO)

Manitoba 4 Rockford 3 (OT)

Springfield 1 Bridgeport 0

Utica 3 Syracuse 1

Grand Rapids 4 Cleveland 2

Providence 2 Hartford 1 (OT)

WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 1

Lehigh Valley 3 Charlotte 2

Chicago 4 Milwaukee 1

San Antonio 4 Texas 2

Iowa 8 Bakersfield 0

San Jose 3 Stockton 0

Tucson 4 Ontario 1

NBA

Toronto 130 Portland 105

Charlotte 133 Indiana 126

Boston 119 Atlanta 110

L.A. Lakers 102 Brooklyn 99

Milwaukee 92 New York 90

Philadelphia 103 Miami 97

New Orleans 114 Oklahoma City 100

Utah 129 Phoenix 97

Golden State 119 Sacramento 104

NLL

Saskatchewan 13 Colorado 10

