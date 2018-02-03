Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

MINNEAPOLIS — Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The pop icon says in a statement "to put to rest any speculation or rumours " as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Sunday: "I will not."

She thanks her fans for their support and says she looks forward to seeing them very soon.