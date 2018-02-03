Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake
A
A
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.
The pop icon says in a statement "to put to rest any speculation or
She thanks her fans for their support and says she looks forward to seeing them very soon.
Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams
-
Pedestrian, 89, dead after being hit by pickup truck in Nova Scotia: police
-
Investment pros staying calm after rate fears clobber stocks
-
'It was horrible': International student faced hunger, homelessness to pay tuition