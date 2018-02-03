Man U manager Mourinho says atmosphere quiet at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England — Jose Mourinho has criticized the atmosphere at "quiet" Old Trafford on Alexis Sanchez's home debut.

The Chile forward, who joined last month from Arsenal, netted the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Mourinho says "the atmosphere is a bit quiet and there is not very" much enthusiasm.

He wants United fans to emulate the atmosphere at former Premier League club Portsmouth, which is now in the third tier.