N.S. defeats Northern Ontario to advance into semifinal at Scotties
PENTICTON, B.C. — Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault advanced into the semifinal at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 6-2 win over Northern Ontario's Tracy Fleury on Saturday.
Arsenault will play the loser of Saturday night's Page 1-2 playoff between Kerri Einarson's wild-card team and Manitoba's Jennifer Jones. The semifinal is set for Sunday afternoon.
The winner of the Page 1-2 playoff goes directly into Sunday night's final.
Nova Scotia broke the game open against Northern Ontario by scoring three in the sixth end to go up 5-1.
Arsenault, who's in pursuit of her sixth Canadian women's curling championship, improved to 10-2 at the tournament.
