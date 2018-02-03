Nestor, Pospisil drop Davis Cup doubles match to hand Croatia 2-1 edge

OSIJEK, Croatia — Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil lost their doubles match at the Davis Cup Saturday, handing Croatia a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five World Group tie.

Toronto's Nestor and Vancouver's Pospisil started strong, taking a two-set lead and going up a break in the third before Croatia's Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig stormed back to win 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

That leaves 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov in a must-win situation Sunday against Borna Coric. Pospisil is slated to play the final singles match against Viktor Galovic.

Nestor and Pospisil double-faulted five times and had 17 forced errors to their opponents' 13.

Saturday's defeat was Pospisil's second of the first-round series. The 27-year-old dropped Canada's first match Friday against Coric while filling in for Peter Polansky of Toronto.

The 48th-ranked Shapovalov won his singles match Friday, against Galovic, to even the tie at 1-1 heading into Saturday's doubles.

Shapovalov is not only the youngest member of Canada's Davis Cup team but also its highest ranked singles player. Pospisil is 85th, Polansky is 141st and captain Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., is 350th. The 45-year-old Nestor is 60th in the doubles rankings.