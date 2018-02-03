OHL Roundup: Morgan Frost scores in overtime as Greyhounds down Spirit 4-3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Morgan Frost scored in overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Saginaw Spirit 4-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Hayden Verbeek, Noah Carroll and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Greyhounds (45-5-3) in regulation time. Matthew Villalta kicked out 27 shots for the win.

Caleb Everett, Max Grondin and Damien Giroux replied for the Spirit (24-19-6). Evan Cormier made 19 saves for Saginaw.

Sault Ste. Marie went 0 for 4 on the power play and the Spirit were 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

FRONTENACS 7 GENERALS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Brett Neumann had the eventual winner and tacked on three assists in the Frontenacs' rout of Oshawa.

Mitchell Byrne, Jason Robertson, Liam Murray, Matt Hotchkiss, Linus Nyman and Justin Pringle rounded out the attack for Kingston (26-16-7).

Serron Noel scored for the Generals (23-23-3).

---

67'S 6 ICEDOGS 5

OTTAWA — Tye Felhaber struck twice as the 67's downed Niagara.

Shaw Boomhower's short-handed goal 1:26 into the third period was the winner for Ottawa (20-21-8), while Mitchell Hoelscher, Nikita Okhotyuk and Sasha Chmelevski also found the back of the net.

Elijah Roberts, Billy Constantinou, Johnny Corneil, Akil Thomas and Sam Miletic scored for the IceDogs (26-15-7).

---

BATTALION 5 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Matthew Struthers had a pair of goals as North Bay sailed past the Steelheads.

Brandon Coe put away the winner for the Battalion (23-21-6) at 4:43 of the third period. Jake Henderson and Luke Burghardt also scored for North Bay.

Cole Carter scored twice for Mississauga (23-25-1), while Ryan McLeod added one of his own.

---

FIREBIRDS 3 STING 2 (OT)

FLINT, Ont. — Maurizio Colella scored in overtime as the Firebirds downed Sarnia.

Connor Roberts and Ty Dellandrea had regulation-time goals for Flint (16-29-4).

Jonathan Ang and Anthony Salinitri scored for the Sting (35-12-4).

---

OTTERS 4 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Troy Lajeunesse scored twice as Erie doubled up the Wolves.

Stephane Patry knocked in the winner for the Otters (15-26-9) at 8:43 of the third period. Christian Girhiny also scored for Erie.

Anthony Tabak and Cole Candella scored for Sudbury (13-32-6).

---

RANGERS 4 BULLDOGS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Austin McEneny put away the winner late in the third period as the Rangers eked out a win over Hamilton.

Kole Sherwood, Logan Stanley and Joseph Garreffa also scored for Kitchener (34-14-2).

Brandon Saigeon had a hat trick for the Bulldogs (33-12-6).

---

COLTS 8 KNIGHTS 4

LONDON, Ont. — Ryan Suzuki and Zachary Magwood had two goals apiece as Barrie trounced the Knights.

Andrei Svechnikov's second-period goal was the eventual winner for the Colts (28-18-3), while Aaron Luchuk, Ben Hawerchuk and Dmitry Sokolov also scored.

Evan Bouchard had a pair of goals for London (26-19-4), while Jacob Golden and Alex Formenton chipped in as well.

---

ATTACK 6 STORM 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Aidan Dudas scored twice as Owen Sound beat the Storm 6-4.

Igor Chibrikov had the late third-period winner for the Attack (22-19-7). Nick Suzuki, Maksim Sushko and Kevin Hancock also scored for Owen Sound.

Mark Woolley, Liam Hawel, Isaac Ratcliffe and Alexey Toropchenko responded for Guelph (24-21-4).

---