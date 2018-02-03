Pickard makes 31 saves as Marlies rout Rocket to extend winning run

TORONTO — Calvin Pickard made 31 saves and the Toronto Marlies scored four times in the first period before defeating the Laval Rocket 7-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Rinat Valiev, Trevor Moore, Andreas Johnsson, Ben Smith, Nikita Soshnikov, Colin Greening and Dmytro Timashov supplied the offence for Toronto (34-11-1), which improved to 12-0-1 in its last 13 games. Jeremy Bracco tacked on three assists for the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate.

Markus Eisenschmid responded in the third period for the Rocket (17-23-7), who had their losing streak extended to four games. Charlie Lindgren stopped 27 shots for the Montreal Canadiens' farm club.