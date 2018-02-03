Porter, Wizards ease to 115-98 victory over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Otto Porter scored 20 points and Tomas Satoransky had a career-high 19 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 115-98 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Bradley Beal had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Wizards won their fourth straight without injured All-Star point guard John Wall. Washington shot 54 per cent and had 35 assists, the fourth straight game with 30 or more.

Mario Hezonja and Johnathon Simmons led Orlando with 15 points apiece. The Magic had seven players in double figures, including 14 points from Elfrid Payton, but couldn't keep up with Washington's unselfish play.

The Wizards were in control offensively the entire game, using crisp passing to get easy shots inside and out. Washington shot 62 per cent in the first quarter and didn't go under 55 per cent until the final minute of the game.

Most of that was the result of quick ball movement and unselfish play by every player on the court. Reserve point guard Tim Frazier had seven assists, Satoransky had six and Porter added five.

The Wizards seized control of the game with an 18-5 run in the middle of the third quarter that gave them a 23-point lead.

They had assists on six of the eight baskets in a run that featured four layups and ended with a resounding dunk by Markieff Morris off a pass from Satoransky. That made it 82-59 with 4:10 left in the third period and Orlando never got closer than 17 the rest of the game.

TIP INS

Wizards: The Wizards are 14-5 when Beal has five or more assists. . Washington is shooting 89.3 per cent (92 of 103) from the free throw line in last five games. . The Wizards closed out the first half with a 10-0 run that gave them a 56-47 lead.

Magic: PF Aaron Gordon, team's leading scorer, thought he would return from a strained hip flexor, but couldn't make it through Friday's practice and missed his third straight game. . Marreesse Speights replaced Gordon in the starting lineup and had 10 points and two rebounds. . Hezonja is 10 of 14 (71.4 per cent ) on 3-pointers in his last three games.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Play at Indiana Monday night.