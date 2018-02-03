Porto beats Braga 3-1 to remain undefeated in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal — FC Porto beat Braga 3-1 to move back in front in the Portuguese league race on Saturday.

Porto remained unbeaten in all 20 rounds as it took a two-point lead over Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, which won 5-1 over Rio Ave.

Porto left back Alex Telles assisted on all three of his team's goals.

Telles passed for Sergio Oliveira's header before Raul Melo da Silva levelled for Braga.

Telles then set up Diego Reyes and Vincent Aboubakar to score with headers.

Braga remained in fourth place, nine points behind Porto.

Benfica got all five of its goals in the second half, starting with Jardel in the 49th. Pizzi Fernandes, Jonas, Ruben Dias and Raul Jimenez all added strikes.