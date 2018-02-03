Rams' Donald is Defensive Player of the Year
MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the NFL Honors (all times local):
5:25 p.m.
Aaron Donald is the first pure defensive tackle to win The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award since 1999.
Often the province of outside pass rushers and backs, the Los Angeles Rams star broke the trend by earning 23 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Warren Sapp of Tampa Bay was the previous DT to win the award. Others have been Hall of Famers Joe Greene and Cortez Kennedy.
While the Rams'
End Calais Campbell, in his first season with the Jaguars, was second with 17 votes. Arizona's Chandler Jones got five.
