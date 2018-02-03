Ramsey treble, 3 Mkhitaryan assists as Arsenal routs Everton
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Arsenal record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made a scoring debut and Henrikh Mkhitaryan provided three assists on his first start.
But Aaron Ramsey seized the limelight from the January recruits by scoring a hat trick as Arsenal crushed Everton 5-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.
It was an emphatic response from Arsenal to losing at Swansea 3-1 on Tuesday a day before Aubameyang joined from Borussia Dortmund for $80 million.
Aubameyang dinked the ball over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for Arsenal's fourth in the 37th minute after being set up by Mkhitaryan.
Ramsey had already netted twice by that stage either side of Laurent Koscielny's strike. Ramsey completed his treble in the second half from Mkhitaryan's cutback, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in a consolation.
Arsenal is five points from the four Champions League places in sixth place, while Everton is 10th.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
8 Turkish troops die in Syria operation; Russian pilot slain
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams
-
'It was horrible': International student faced hunger, homelessness to pay tuition
-
Got (burning) questions about the new PC Optimum points? We've got answers