Robert Church's six-point night leads Rush past Mammoth 13-10

DENVER — Robert Church had a hat trick and added three assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rush past the Colorado Mammoth 13-10 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Ben McIntosh and Matthew Dinsdale had a pair of goals and two assists each for Saskatchewan (6-1), which scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter. Ryan Keenan had four goals and an assist, while Matt Hossack and Chris Corbeil added singles.

Evan Kirk made 39 saves for the win.

Stephen Keogh led Colorado (4-2) with three goals and three assists. Ryan Benesch had a hat trick and two assists and Jacob Ruest scored and tacked on four assists. Zack Greer, Joey Cupido and Eli McLaughlin had goals as well.

Dillon Ward stopped 32-of-44 shots for the Mammoth.