Sexton dropped goal beats France in 83rd minute
SAINT-DENIS, France — A dropped goal by Jonathan Sexton in the 83rd minute broke France as Ireland edged a dramatic Six Nations encounter 15-13 in the rain on Saturday.
The French looked out of it until a superb converted try by right winger Teddy Thomas swung it in their
They used it with extraordinary composure to work into the French half, going through nearly 40 phases of play before appearing to stall around halfway.
Then came the moment.
Sexton showed a sniper's eye and nerves of steel to unleash a jaw-dropping pot kick from 44
Sexton could not quite believe it, taking a second to check it was given before he was mobbed by his teammates.
France's players dropped to their knees in a mixture of exhaustion and frustration. So much effort for so little reward.
It might have felt harsh on France, but although Jacques Brunel's new-look side showed courage and persistence, defeat would have been harsh on Ireland.
