Sydney FC beats Wellington 4-0 in A-League

SYDNEY, Australia — Sydney FC extended its unbeaten streak at home to 26 games when it beat last-placed Wellington 4-0 in the 19th round of the A-League.

In front of new Australia coach Bert van Marwijk, Sydney overwhelmed a disorganized Wellington with goals to Alex Brosque, Adrian Mierzejewski, Milos Ninkovic and David Carney.

Van Marwijk was also a spectator as second-placed Newcastle beat the Melbourne Victory 2-0 to stay nine points behind Sydney and seven points ahead of Melbourne City, which plays Brisbane on Sunday.

Newcastle moved closer to securing its first finals berth since 2010.