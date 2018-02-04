Sports

Frankfurt loses 3-0 in Augsburg, misses chance to go 2nd

Augsburg's Kevin Danso, top, and Frankfurt's Luka Jovic, front, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to go second in the Bundesliga after slumping to a 3-0 defeat at Augsburg on Sunday.

Koo Ja-cheol got the home side off to a good start in the 19th minute, before Michael Gregoritsch and Marco Richter sealed Augsburg's eighth league win of the season.

The 20-year-old Richter scored his first league goal on only his second appearance for Augsburg, both as a substitute.

The hosts were missing top-scorer Alfred Finnbogason, who is out for around six weeks with a calf injury.

Augsburg climbed to seventh, two points behind Frankfurt, which would have gone to second and a point above Bayer Leverkusen with a win.

Bayern Munich leads by 18 points with 13 rounds remaining.

Relegation-threatened Hamburger SV hosted Hannover later Sunday.

