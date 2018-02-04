Frankfurt loses 3-0 in Augsburg, misses chance to go 2nd
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to go second in the Bundesliga after slumping to a 3-0 defeat at Augsburg on Sunday.
Koo Ja-cheol got the home side off to a good start in the 19th minute, before Michael Gregoritsch and Marco Richter sealed Augsburg's eighth league win of the season.
The 20-year-old Richter scored his first league goal on only his second appearance for Augsburg, both as a substitute.
The hosts were missing top-scorer Alfred Finnbogason, who is out for around six weeks with a calf injury.
Augsburg climbed to seventh, two points behind Frankfurt, which would have gone to second and a point above Bayer Leverkusen with a win.
Bayern Munich leads by 18 points with 13 rounds remaining.
Relegation-threatened Hamburger SV hosted Hannover later Sunday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams
-
Bridle Path multimillionaire Andrew Curnew is fighting to prove he was wrongfully convicted of gun, drug crimes
-
Police searching for Kim Cattrall's missing brother Christopher Cattrall
-
Pedestrian, 89, dead after being hit by pickup truck in Nova Scotia: police