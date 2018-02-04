Injured Swansea duo Fer, Bony to miss rest of season

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea players Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony have been ruled out for the remainder of the season because of injury, a blow to the Welsh team's chances of staying in the Premier League.

Midfielder Fer has a ruptured Achilles tendon and striker Bony sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Both were hurt in Swansea's 1-1 draw at Leicester on Saturday.

Swansea said Sunday that both players are set to undergo surgery.