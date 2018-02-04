Minjee Lee wins Ladies European Tour event in Australia
BARWON HEADS, Australia — Australian Minjee Lee shot a 6-under 67 Sunday for a five-stroke victory in the Vic Open, the first tournament of the year on the Ladies European Tour.
Lee finished with a four-round total of 13-under 279 on the 13th Beach Golf Links, one better than Karis Davidson, who closed with a 71.
Cheyenne Woods, niece of Tiger Woods, shot a final-round 70 and finished eight strokes behind in eighth place.
