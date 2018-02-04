Ngbakoto's stunning first goal as Guingamp beats Rennes 1-0
PARIS — Striker Yeni Ngbakoto's stunning first goal for Guingamp secured the Brittany derby with a 1-0 win at Rennes on Sunday.
Rennes was pushing forward for a winner in the second minute of injury time when Guingamp's
The win was even sweeter for travelling fans since it moved Guingamp above Rennes and into ninth place, with Rennes dropping to 10th.
Later Sunday, fourth-placed Monaco was at home to third-placed Lyon.
DA SILVA DOUBLE
Caen had an unlikely match winner as defender Damien Da Silva scored twice in a 3-2 home victory against Nantes.
Da Silva got the winning goal 10 minutes from time with a close-range diving header at the back post after striker Ronny Rodelin flicked on a corner.
Striker Yacine Bammou gave the visitors the lead in the 31st minute with a neat shot into the bottom corner. Caen top scorer Ivan Santini equalized from the penalty spot four minutes later, thumping his effort into the top corner.
Da Silva put Caen ahead with a firm header from a corner in the 53rd before Bammou pounced in the 57th with a fine half-volley.
