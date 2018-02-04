NHL suspends Predators' Forsberg 3 games for hit on Vesey

NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg for three games for a late hit on Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey.

The NHL announced the punishment on Sunday.

Forsberg hit Vesey behind the Rangers net in the second period Saturday night, and the league ruled Forsberg committed interference for starting the hit after Vesey had passed away the puck. The NHL also noted Forsberg was suspended for making "significant" contact with Vesey's head.

Vesey was hurt and did not return in a 5-2 loss to the Predators.