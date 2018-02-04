Norway's Schmid wins Nordic combined World Cup event
A
A
Share via Email
HAKUBA, Japan — Norway's Jan Schmid won his third Nordic combined World Cup event of the season on Sunday to maintain his position as one of the gold medal
After placing seventh in the ski jumping stage, Schmid erased a 1 minute, 14-second deficit in the
Schmid surged ahead of Ilves with less than one
Akito Watabe of Japan, who entered Sunday's event with four straight wins on the World Cup circuit, was third, 11.1 seconds behind.
Watabe still leads the overall World Cup standings with 905 points, 20 ahead of Schmid. Norway's Joergen Graabek, who did not compete in Hakuba, is third with 528 points.