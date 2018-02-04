OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Canada's Olympic road warriors like their creature comforts

Canada's Olympians spend countless hours away from home competing and training.

The Canadian Press asked some athletes attending the Pyeongchang Olympics what creature comforts they take with them when they're on the road.

Here are some of their answers:

Figure skater Gabrielle Daleman: "I've had my purple blanket with me since I was eight years old. It's the softest blanket on the planet. I always travel with it. It's that little piece of home, that little comfort I've had since I was a kid. I never leave home with out it. When I do, sometimes where I'm at the airport and I forget it, I'm like 'what am I going to do?'

Luger Sam Edney: "A bit of coffee. Depending where we are, I sometimes travel with an AeroPress just to get that nice caffeine fix mid-day."

Alpine skier Dustin Cook: "I always bring some craft beer from back home, either from the States or Canada. I like craft beer. It's got to be good beer though."

Snowboarder Spencer O'Brien: "I travel with a teddy bear named Bruce that my dad gave me."

Hockey player Sarah Nurse: "I have a wishbone necklace that my granny gave me. I also have a text my dad sent me probably six years ago before one of my championship games. I have it written out on a piece of paper in my notebook. It comes to the effect of 'remember why you play. God's given you these skills and abilities to be fantastic so go out there and use it.'"

Bobsled pilot Justin Kripps: "I usually try to bring something with me, but it's not necessarily the same thing. I have a little shell necklace from Hawaii that I never wear, but often have in my bag somewhere. A lava rock from Hawaii. While I'm competing, my parents are home in Hawaii so it kind of reminds me of them and home."

Skeleton racer Mirela Rahneva: "I have a dream catcher. I took it on tour. It was always hanging up. I always felt like it brought me home for some reason. It just caught my dreams and captures them and hopefully brought them back to me, so if I was having a tough day, it was like 'You know what? This is for the dream. The dreams are in there.'"