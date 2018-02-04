OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Morrison's comeback a two-way street for Canadian speedskating team

When his teammates felt they couldn't push their bodies any further, they looked over at Denny Morrison and told themselves to suck it up.

Racing with a titanium rod in his right leg and a brain less than two years removed from a stroke, Morrison wants his speedskating comeback to be a "we, not me" story.

He's liberally given credit to his coaches, his teammates at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, his medical team and fellow stroke survivors for getting him to his fourth Winter Olympics after a devastating motorcycle crash and stroke.

But Morrison's restoration is also factor in Canada's long-track resurgence heading into the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Busted from his head to his knees in the 2015 motorcycle accident, followed by the stroke less than a year later, the 32-year-old from Fort St. John, B.C., has been a goad for those who train alongside him a the Oval.

"Whenever it's hard, I think of him, and it's not hard for me," says Ted-Jan Bloemen, the world-record holder in the men's 10,000 and 5,000 metres.

"It's definitely motivational knowing someone can be through that much and still perform on par with you," says Vincent de Haitre, an Olympic medal prospect in the 1,000 and 1,500.

"It's a reality check for me and it pushes me to be better."

Canadian team coach Bart Schouten has witnessed Morrison's daily impact on the training groups at the Oval.

"He's for sure the most resilient I've ever seen," Schouten said. "He has accomplished people on this team, World Cup and world championship medallists, and if you asked them who is their inspiration they will actually mention Denny. They know what he's been through.

"These guys are inspired by Denny's will to come back, how hard he works, what he puts in, how he sets an example. If he thinks people aren't pushing hard enough in dryland (training), he'll get mad and tell them."

Morrison and De Haitre will race the 1,500 metres Tuesday. Morrison will also compete in the men's team pursuit Feb. 21 with Bloemen, Toronto's Jordan Belchos and Ben Donnelly of Oshawa, Ont.

Morrison says it was once all about him. He wanted three gold medals at the 2010 Winter Games.

The lone gold he did win with Lucas Makowsky and Mathieu Giroux in team pursuit nudged Morrison's attitude in a different direction.

That shift in thinking accelerated four years later when teammate Gilmore Junio gave up his Olympic berth in the 1,000 metre to Morrison, who had fallen at trials.

Morrison delivered on that sacrifice with a silver medal, and followed it up with a bronze in the 1,500 in Sochi, Russia, to win both of Canada's long-track medals there.

"I never would have won an individual silver medal without teammates like Gil," Morrison says. "Since then, there's been a motorcycle accident, the stroke, some major setbacks. The motorcycle accident, I won't even get into the list of injuries, but it's extensive and takes 10 minutes.

"The stroke . . . has major mental adversity, let's put it that way."

"When I woke up in the hospital after my motorcycle accident with my girlfriend Jose, now wife, my mom and my sister were there, I don't remember this, but apparently one of the first things I said when I came to consciousness was, 'This is a big setback, I've overcome physical setbacks before, I still want to make Korea, I'm going to skate in 2018.'"

Morrison's wife Josie, also his Olympic teammate, was at his hospital bedside post-crash and quickly got him medical treatment when he had his stroke.

"I feel like through the motorcycle accident and through the stroke, Denny's definitely been shaped by these experiences," she said.

"The whole stroke thing has been harder for him than the motorcycle accident just because it was such a big impact on his brain. It's not just a physical barrier that he has to get over, but also a mental one.

"He needed to lean more on his support group, he needed to lean more on his family more and his friends to get him through this."

Seeing the power Morrison generates with his stride again, it's tempting to call him a medical miracle. That label doesn't do justice to the time and effort he put in to race like an Olympian again.

"He's been on a long road," said Speed Skating Canada physiotherapist Jenny Delich. "He had the will and determination to do it.