Palace draws 1-1 with Newcastle in Premier League

LONDON — Luka Milivojevic converted a second-half penalty to earn Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

Christian Benteke, who missed great chances in both halves, won the penalty when his jersey was pulled by Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark and Milivojevic scored from the spot in the 55th minute for his sixth goal of the season.

The Serbia midfielder became Palace's joint-top scorer this season in the process.

Mo Diame had given Newcastle the lead when he poked home a finish at the far post in the 23rd minute after Kenedy's low, inswinging corner went through a mass of bodies.