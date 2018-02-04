WHL Roundup: Hebig, Steel lead Regina to overtime win against Prince Albert

REGINA — Cameron Hebig set up two goals, then scored his own at 4:13 of overtime as the Regina Pats edged the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Sam Steel scored twice and added two assists — one on Hebig's winner — to pace the Pats (27-22-5) offence. Emil Oksanen and Josh Mahura also scored.

Brett Leason, Regan Nagy, Parker Kelly and Kody McDonald supplied the offence for the Raiders (21-20-11), who are 5-0-3 in their last eight games.

Ryan Kubic made 33 saves for Regina as Ian Scott turned aside 35-of-40 shots for Prince Albert.

The Pats went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Raiders went 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 4 COUGARS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Justin Almeida had a goal and two helpers as the league-leading Warriors toppled Prince George to avoid a third straight loss.

Brayden Burke, Tate Popple and Brandon Schuldhaus also scored for Moose Jaw (40-9-3). Adam Evanoff made 22 saves for the win.

Josh Maser responded for the Cougars (19-27-8). Taylor Gauthier kicked out 44 shots in a losing cause.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 REBELS 3 (OT)

BRANDON, Man. — Stelio Mattheos capped his hat trick 55 seconds into overtime as the Wheat Kings slipped past Red Deer to halt a nine-game losing streak.

Mattheos also picked up an assist on Chase Hartje's goal while Logan Thompson made 33 saves for Brandon (29-18-5).

Alex Morozoff struck twice and Josh Tarzwell also scored for the Rebels (15-25-13), who are 5-0-2 in their last seven. Ethan Anders stopped 20 shots in defeat.

---

HURRICANES 3 OIL KINGS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Jordy Bellerive scored his first of three straight goals at 15:16 of the third period as the Hurricanes came from behind to beat Edmonton.

Bellerive also scored at 17:15 before producing the winner with a minute to go in regulation for Lethbridge (25-21-6). Reece Klassen made 25 saves for the victory.

Brett Kemp and Trey Fix-Wolansky built up a two-goal lead for the Oil Kings (14-30-7). Todd Scott kicked out 27 shots in a losing effort.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 AMERICANS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kieffer Bellows scored twice as the Winterhawks handed Tri-City its first regulation-time loss in eight outings.

Ryan Hughes also scored for Portland (31-18-4) while Shane Farkas made 29 saves for the win.

Dylan Coghlan and Isaac Johnson replied for the Americans (27-17-7), who were 5-0-2 before the loss. Patrick Dea made 36 saves in defeat.

---

GIANTS 5 TIGERS 4

LANGLEY, B.C. — Alex Kannok Leipert broke a 4-4 deadlock at 16:54 of the third period as Vancouver handed Medicine Hat its fourth loss in a row.

Tyler Popowich, Bowen Byram, Ty Ronning and Dawson Holt also scored for the Giants (28-16-8). David Tendeck made 38 saves for the win.

The Tigers (26-22-7) got their offence from Dalton Gally, Gary Haden, Elijah Brown and Dylan MacPherson. Jordan Hollett combined with Michael Bullion for 34 saves in defeat.

---

BRONCOS 5 ICE 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Glenn Gawdin scored three times and tacked on an assist as Swift Current got by Kootenay.

Artyom Minulin and Matteo Gennaro also scored for the Broncos (37-13-4). Stuart Skinner picked up the win by making 36 saves.

Brett Davis struck twice and Alec Baer also scored for the Ice (23-26-3). Matt Berlin combined with Duncan McGovern for 32 saves in defeat.

McGovern's night ended early after he was given a match penalty for attempt to injure at 10:05 of the third period.

---

HITMEN 6 BLAZERS 5 (SO)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Jake Kryski and Carson Focht scored in the shootout as Calgary snapped a four-game slide with a win over the Blazers.

Jakob Stukel scored twice in regulation while Mark Kastelic, Dakota Krebs and Egor Zamula had the others for the Hitmen (16-30-6). Matthew Armitage made 36 saves for the win.

Nick Chyzowski had a pair of goals for Kamloops (24-24-4). Joe Gatenby and Ryley Appelt also scored and Dylan Ferguson stopped 30 shots in a losing cause.

---

ROYALS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2 (OT)

KENT, Wash. — Matthew Phillips scored his second of the night at 4:22 of overtime to lift Victoria over Seattle.

Jeff de Wit also scored for the Royals (32-18-4), who got a 38-save performance from Griffen Outhouse.

Matthew Wedman and Austin Strand scored for the Thunderbirds (26-18-7). Liam Hughes made 31 saves in defeat.

---

SILVERTIPS 8 ROCKETS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Patrick Bajkov had three goals and two assists and Garrett Pilon added two goals and two helpers as the Silvertips toppled Kelowna.

Kevin Davis, Riley Sutter and Martin Fasko-Rudas also scored for Everett (34-17-3) as Carter Hart made 23 saves for the win.

Cal Foote had both goals for the Rockets (32-16-4). Brodan Salmond combined with Cole Tisdale for 34 saves in a losing cause.

---