Woodland beats Reavie in Phoenix Open playoff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Gary Woodland beat Chez Reavie with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Playing three groups ahead of Reavie, Woodland birdied three of the last four holes for a 7-under 64 — the best round of the day — to finish at 18-under 266 at TPC Scottsdale.

Woodland celebrated with wife Gabby and son Jaxson Lynn, who was born a month premature in June. They were expecting twins, but lost one of the fetuses in a miscarriage.

Reavie made a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to force the PGA Tour's fourth straight playoff and the event's third overtime finish in a row.

In the playoff on 18, Woodland hit short of the green from the left fairway bunker and chipped to 2 feet to set up his third PGA Tour victory and first since 2013.

Reavie missed the green left in the playoff and couldn't get an 11-footer to fall. He finished with a 66. After a bogey on the par-3 16th, he chipped to 3 feet for birdie on the par-4 17th.

Woodland two-putted for birdie on the par-5 15th, curled in an 8-footer on the par-3 16th, made a 5-footer on the par-4 17th and parred the 18th.

The crowd was estimated at 64,273 for a record weeklong total of 719,179. On Saturday, 216,818 jammed the grounds, the biggest turnout in golf history.

EUROPEAN TOUR

KUALA LUMPUR (AP) — Shubhankar Sharma of India closed with a 10-under 62 to win the Maybank Championship and become to the highest-ranked player from India.

It was the second European Tour victory for the 21-year-old Sharma, who won the Joburg Open in December. He moves to the top of the Race to Dubai standings and is all but assured of a spot in the World Golf Championship in Mexico City next month.

Jorge Campillo of Spain closed with a 68 to finish second, one shot ahead of Ryan Fox (66) and Pablo Larrazabal.

Lee Westwood shot 70 and tied for 11th.

The last two European Tour winners were the 21-year-old Sharma and 22-year-old Li Haotong of China. Sharma will move into the top 75 and replace Anirban Lahiri as the Indian with the highest world ranking.

WEB.COM TOUR

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Scott Langley won the Web.com Tour's Panama Championship for his first professional victory.

Langley overcame a six-stroke deficit with a 5-under 65. He finished at 7-under 273.

He earned $112,500 for his first title since the 2010 NCAA individual championship while at Illinois.

Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos (67) and Edward Loar (71) finished two strokes back,

Third-round leader Eric Axley had two double bogeys and just one birdie in a 76 that dropped him into a tie for seventh at 2 under.

OTHER TOURS