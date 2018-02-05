32 Russians appeal to CAS seeking Olympic spots
A
A
Share via Email
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says six-time Olympic gold
The 32 athletes all failed to pass the mandatory International Olympic Committee vetting for Russian athletes — imposed as a result of Russian doping at the 2014 Olympics — and weren't invited to the Games.
As well as short-track speedskating legend Ahn, the 32 include world cross-country skiing champion Sergei Ustyugov and world biathlon champion Anton Shipulin.
The IOC hasn't said why any of the individual Russians weren't invited, but has said it used a newly available database detailing past doping when it decided who should be eligible.
A hearing is likely Wednesday, CAS says.