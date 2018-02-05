Bulls' Lopez tosses chair after being ejected in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Chicago centre Robin Lopez was ejected after being hit with back-to-back technical fouls during the second quarter of the Bulls' game in Sacramento, tossing a chair once he finally left the court.

Lopez exchanged words with referee Justin Van Duyne with 4:21 remaining before halftime Monday after getting called for fouling Willie Cauley-Stein. Lopez, who appeared to still be seething over not getting a call on the offensive end 30 seconds earlier, was quickly hit with the first technical as he walked toward midcourt.

The 7-footer stormed back toward Van Duyne and had to be held back by teammates after being called for a second technical. Lopez then reluctantly left the court and grabbed a chair in the tunnel leading to the Bulls locker room and tossed it.