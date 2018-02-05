COC asks athletes to sing new gender-neutral lyrics to 'O Canada' at Olympics

The new gender-neutral lyrics to "O Canada" will be sung at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has asked athletes competing this month at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to sing the new words to the national anthem.

On Jan. 31, the Canadian Senate passed Bill C-210, changing the official lyrics of "O Canada" from "in all thy sons command," to the gender neutral "in all of us command."

A COC spokesman told The Canadian Press on Monday night about the organization's request to athletes.