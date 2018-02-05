G League grants Santa Cruz protest, orders game restarted

NEW YORK — The NBA G League has granted a protest by the Santa Cruz Warriors and ordered the final 17.5 seconds of their loss to Iowa to be replayed.

Golden State's affiliate protested its 116-113 loss on Jan. 19 after being incorrectly assessed a technical foul for calling an excessive timeout. The Warriors should have been granted a "reset timeout," a rule in the G League allowing teams to advance the ball without calling time and stopping play.

The Wolves made the technical free throw, then two more after Santa Cruz fouled intentionally to take a 114-111 lead.

The G League says Monday that the sequence unfairly impacted the game and ordered it to be restarted tied at 111 with Santa Cruz in possession of the ball.