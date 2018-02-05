Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell to compete in Slam Dunk contest

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell will compete in the Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles after Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon left because of a hip injury.

Mitchell will play in the Rising Stars Challenge, but will no longer take part in the Skills Challenge. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder out of Louisville was the No. 13 overall pick and leads the Jazz with 19.7 points per game. He tops all rookies in points and 3-pointers made (115).

Mitchell has been one of the biggest surprises of the class. He's in the running for Rookie of the Year.