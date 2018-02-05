Magic withstand late Miami rally for rare road win

MIAMI — Mario Hezonja scored 20 points, Jonathan Simmons made the tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 remaining, and the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 111-109 on Monday night.

The Heat appeared to tie the game after Tyler Johnson was credited with a basket when Orlando's Bismack Biyombo was called for goaltending with 2.8 seconds remaining. A video review overturned the call.

Starting for the injured Aaron Gordon, Hezonja shot 7 of 14 from the field and 4 of 9 3-pointers as the Magic won their third road game in the last 24.

Marreese Speights' consecutive 3-pointers capped a 12-2 surge and his second one extended Orlando's lead to 99-89 with 11 minutes remaining. Speights finished with 12 points.

The Magic withstood a 16-2 Miami run late in the fourth quarter. Josh Richardson's layup with 2:53 remaining tied it at 109.

Richardson scored 20 points for Miami. Hassan Whiteside added 19 and Justise Winslow finished with 16.

Simmons and D.J. Augustin scored 16 points apiece for Orlando. Evan Fournier finished with 13 points.

The Heat have now started their last two homestands with losses against the last-place teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences in Orlando and Sacramento.

The Heat struggled from the perimeter in the first half as they went 0 for 12 in 3-point attempts. But 16 points in the paint helped Miami build a 29-17 lead in the first quarter.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Simmons keyed a 10-2 run in the final 1:13 of the second quarter that got the Magic within 60-59 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Magic: Leading scorer Gordon missed his fourth consecutive game because of a strained left hip flexor. The injury also forced Gordon to withdraw from the Slam Dunk contest during All-Star weekend. Gordon participated in the previous two Slam Dunk contests. Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell will replace Gordon.

Heat: Kelly Olynyk left with a left shoulder strain midway through the first quarter and didn't return. Olynyk fell hard to the floor after positioning for a charging foul on Biyombo. . Olynyk was scoreless, ending a streak of 11 consecutive games in double figures. . Miami made 20 free throws in the first two periods, a season high for a half.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Cleveland on Tuesday.