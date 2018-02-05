Rangers sign INF Barney to minor deal with spring invite

ARLINGTON, Texas — Veteran infielder Darwin Barney has signed a minor league contract with the Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Texas announced with the deal Monday.

Barney won a Gold Glove with the Chicago Cubs in 2012, when he had only two errors in 155 games at second base. The Los Angeles Dodgers traded him to Toronto on Sept. 13, 2015, and he hit .232 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 129 games for the Blue Jays last season.

The 32-year-old Barney has a .246 career batting average in 814 career games over eight seasons with the Cubs (2010-14), Dodgers (2014-15) and Blue Jays (2015-17). He has started 673 games, 570 as a second baseman. He also has starts at third base, shortstop and left field.

