Spanish company Mediapro awarded Serie A TV rights

MILAN — Domestic TV rights for Serie A have been awarded to Spanish intermediary Mediapro for 1.05 billion euros ($1.3 billion) per season.

Mediapro will likely sell the rights for the 2019-21 seasons to Sky Italia and Mediaset, and could also provide the league with its own TV channel.

However, Sky urged the league to declare Mediapro's offer "inadmissible" because the Spanish company "would not operate as an independent intermediary but as an actual communications operator."

Under the previous deal, Sky and Mediaset bought the rights directly from the league.

Mediapro wants to increase the number of fixture times from five to eight per weekend, adding weekly kickoffs at 3 p.m. on Saturdays, 6 p.m. on Sundays and 8:30 p.m. on Mondays.