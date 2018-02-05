Wide receiver S.J. Green signs two-year deal with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — Wide receiver S.J. Green re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday, agreeing to a two-year contract through the 2019 season.

Green, 32, had a career year in 2017, his first season with the Argos after being acquired via trade with the Montreal Alouettes. The deal comes three days after Toronto re-signed veteran quarterback Ricky Ray, who Green thrived with on the way to a Grey Cup championship.

"SJ had a remarkable season last year and was a huge part of our team's success," said Argos general manager, Jim Popp. "He is a fierce competitor and brings veteran leadership to our locker room. We are excited to welcome him back for another two seasons and reunite the remarkable Ray-Green connection in 2018."

Green, an 11-year veteran of the CFL, started all 18 regular season games and set career-highs in receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,462). He is ranked fifth in Argos single-season history and second in the CFL last season.

He led the league in targets (169) and receptions 20+ yards downfield (23) while hauling in 10 touchdowns to earn his second career CFL All-Star nod and sixth career East Division All-Star honours.