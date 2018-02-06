American bobsled pilot hopes to compete despite surgery

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — American bobsled pilot Justin Olsen hopes to compete at the Olympics despite having had a successful appendectomy on the eve of the Pyeongchang Games.

U.S. bobsled officials said Tuesday that Olsen, who is from San Antonio, Texas, went to a hospital in the coastal city of Gangneung on Monday and is trying to recover so he can compete in events starting Feb. 18.

USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele says officials are "heartbroken for Justin, but he's shown us over the years that he's capable of overcoming adversity."

Officials say they're discussing options if Olsen can't race.