Another change: Mascot latest to be fired by Miami Marlins
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — The latest person to be engulfed in the sweeping personnel changes with the Miami Marlins is the man who plays the team's mascot.
News outlets report that John DeCicco, who has appeared as Billy the Marlin at home games for more than a decade, was fired this week. The team confirmed the termination Tuesday, saying Billy the Marlin will remain the team's mascot but with a different person in the costume. Team officials didn't give a reason for the firing.
The Marlins have fired a number of executives and traded some of the team's best players — including Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and Christian Yelich — since a new ownership group led by CEO Derek Jeter took over last fall.
The Associated Press couldn't find a telephone listing for DeCicco in a public records search.
__
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A 'big milestone:' First phase of daylighting Dartmouth's Sawmill River nears completion
-
Metro Cities: Five ways to get more riders on board public transit
-
Rare bus-sized dinosaur find in Egypt could lead to more desert discoveries
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax, snow, freezing rain on its way